Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Reaches $392,069.46

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Showcase has a market cap of $392,069.46 and approximately $196,327.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00145837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.91 or 1.00196003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.