Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 6,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

