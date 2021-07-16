TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $1 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

ENNVU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.