Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.37. 30,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,809. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

