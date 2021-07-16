Fermata Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 626,626 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 445,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,135 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83.

