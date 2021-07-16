Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

ARKK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 492,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,127,183. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.52.

