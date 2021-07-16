Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 14.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,938,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 379,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 16,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

