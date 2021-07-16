Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.12. 35,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

