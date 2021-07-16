Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 50,881 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 207.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.82. 22,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,031. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

