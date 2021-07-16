2,100 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,821,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,832,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

