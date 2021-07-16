iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 367,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

