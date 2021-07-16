Comparing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kearny Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 22.00% 5.67% 0.86% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $252.93 million 3.75 $44.97 million $0.54 21.74 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kearny Financial pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kearny Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.53%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction of one- to four-family residences, or for various renovations or improvements to an existing dwelling; account loans, overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans; and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 19, 2020, it operated a total of 51 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.