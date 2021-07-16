1,545,446 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,660,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 5,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,798. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97.

