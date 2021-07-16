Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2,006.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.2% of Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $379,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.40. 2,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,202. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.30.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

