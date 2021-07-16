Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. 102,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,056. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $396.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

