McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 5.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $109,084,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $236.52. 26,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $190.13 and a 52-week high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

