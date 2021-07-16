Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 800,000 Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.76% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,047,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,308,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,094,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,556,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

EAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.