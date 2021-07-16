28,373 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.64. 21,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

