Prana Capital Management LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

NYSE BKI traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $79.63. 19,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,865. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $303,849.09. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,449 shares of company stock worth $8,362,398. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

