Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,914 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,539,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $5,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,494. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287 over the last ninety days.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

