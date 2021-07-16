Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $9.89 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.82 on Friday, reaching $466.93. 824,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

