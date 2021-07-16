Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $6.74 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 663.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

