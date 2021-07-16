Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 600,000 DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

