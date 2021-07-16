TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

