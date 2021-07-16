Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Takes $13.23 Million Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,000. BTRS comprises approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.58% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 8,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,700. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

