Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,526. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

