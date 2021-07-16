Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 363,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $53.15. 181,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,896,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.