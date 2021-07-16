Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 303,802 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 303,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CXP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

