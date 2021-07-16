600,000 Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,239,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,572,000.

ISLE remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

