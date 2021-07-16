Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post sales of $217.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $905.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $915.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $876.23 million, with estimates ranging from $865.70 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 34,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,423. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

