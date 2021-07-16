500,000 Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of CONX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,087,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CONX by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 1,202,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 1,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,887. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

