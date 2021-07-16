Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 42,231 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 190.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

