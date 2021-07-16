Stealth Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $21.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050764 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00036125 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

