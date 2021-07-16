Wealth Alliance Acquires 1,736 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.3% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,437. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.