Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 312% compared to the typical volume of 978 call options.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,120. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

