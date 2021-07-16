GX Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GXGX)

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,678 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,120% compared to the average daily volume of 526 call options.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GXGX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. GX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXGX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.