Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

NASDAQ DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

