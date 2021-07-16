Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,798 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 7.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of Darling Ingredients worth $79,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,241. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $79.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

