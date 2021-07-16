Valiant Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.41% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $129.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,743. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.