VR Advisory Services Ltd Invests $3.60 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for about 1.7% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 238,966 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,010. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.