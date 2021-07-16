Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $615,000 Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,695. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.