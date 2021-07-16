Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,323 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MGEE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,372. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

