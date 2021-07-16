Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $80.87. 847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

