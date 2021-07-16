M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MPE opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 733.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

