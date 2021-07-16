Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Sykes Enterprises comprises approximately 1.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

