Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises 1.4% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $19,203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ COKE traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $413.95. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.47. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.