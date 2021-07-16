MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,851 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 204,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,224. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

