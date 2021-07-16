Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 2.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000.
Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $107.26.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
