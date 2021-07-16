Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 2.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

