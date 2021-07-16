$902.05 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $902.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $886.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.50 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

