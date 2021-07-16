Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EUXTF stock traded down $5.39 on Friday, reaching $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445. Euronext has a one year low of $95.05 and a one year high of $122.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.